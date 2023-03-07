Fire in paint shop got under control by timely action of Rescue 1122

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A fire broke out suddenly due to a short circuit in a paint shop near GT Road Lawrencepur Sanjwal Chowk, which engulfed the entire shop, due to the presence of paint and flammable substances.

There was a possibility of the fire spreading, but after receiving the information, the rescue 1122 ambulance and 3 fire vehicles reached the spot and participated in the rescue activities in time and brought the fire under complete control within an hour, which saved the area from major damage.