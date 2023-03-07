UrduPoint.com

Fire In Paint Shop Got Under Control By Timely Action Of Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Fire in paint shop got under control by timely action of Rescue 1122

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A fire broke out suddenly due to a short circuit in a paint shop near GT Road Lawrencepur Sanjwal Chowk, which engulfed the entire shop, due to the presence of paint and flammable substances.

There was a possibility of the fire spreading, but after receiving the information, the rescue 1122 ambulance and 3 fire vehicles reached the spot and participated in the rescue activities in time and brought the fire under complete control within an hour, which saved the area from major damage.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

10 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.