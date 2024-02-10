Fire In Rawalpindi, Burn 25 Shops
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A blaze erupted on the third floor of the Rajabazar Mughal Sarai Market in Rawalpindi, causing damage to around 25 shops.
The incident occurred in Rawalpindi, prompting a swift response from the firefighting team.
Over 60 firefighters were mobilized to tackle the fire and conduct rescue operations.
Their efforts were focused on bringing the flames under control and preventing further spread to nearby establishments.
The fire incident has caused significant disruption to the market area, with shop owners and local authorities assessing the extent of the damage. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of residents and businesses in the vicinity, as well as to mitigate any potential risks associated with the aftermath of the incident.
Recent Stories
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent Candidate Jam Amanullah wins PP-261 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Asif Majeed wins PP-262 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-263 election8 minutes ago
-
COAS congratulates entire nation, interim govt, ECP & winning candidates on successful conduct of po ..8 minutes ago
-
DC leads crackdown on alms seekers; nabs 108 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Malik Shah wins NA-259 election8 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Habib-ur-Rahman wins PP-264 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Faisal Jamil wins PP-259 election18 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-260 election18 minutes ago
-
MWMC thoroughly cleans polling stations, roads after general elections28 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif challenges NA-15 Mansehra-II result38 minutes ago
-
Several injured in firing incident in Miran Shah38 minutes ago