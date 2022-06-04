UrduPoint.com

Fire In Sugar Mills Controlled After 23 Hours Long Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Fire in sugar mills controlled after 23 hours long operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The fire that had erupted in Tandlianwala sugar mills in Muzaffargarh on Friday last has been put out completely on Saturday in a gruelling efforts spanning around 23 hours, Rescuers said.

The fire had caught the sugarcane waste and a worker Ibraheem had fell unconscious and was shifted to hospital.

Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had dispatched fire fighting vehicles and ambulances within fourteen minutes after receiving the call last Friday afternoon, however, more resources had to be sent to the mills at Shahjamal road.

Exactly 50 rescue workers and fire fighters besides 15 rescue vehicles including two from Rescue 1122 Multan, nine from Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh and four others including one each from TMA, Fazal Mills, Parco and Thal Jute Mills Water tanker, participated in the fire extinguishing operation.

Senior police and administration officials had also reached the site. Cooling process was in progress and the operation was over now.

