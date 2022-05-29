Fire in underground cables causes power suspension to six feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A fire in underground power cables of 132 KV Chaklala grid station on Sunday caused power suspension to six feeders.

The affected feeders were included VVIP Khanna Dak, APHS Sector 4, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Gracie Line, said a statement.

The IESCO Chief Engineer and his teams were working to restore the affected feeders. Meanwhile, the IESCO Chief directed the concerned quarters to ensure power supply to the affected areas from alternate feeders.