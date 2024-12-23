Fire in Van injured 12 people in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Twelve people sustained burned injuries in a fire that broke out in a van on Monday near Landhi Bhains Colony, Karachi.

Rescue officials said that the vehicle, which had just refueled with gas at a store, was parked when the fire suddenly erupted, reported a private news channel.

As a result, all 12 passengers aboard the van suffered burns and were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Police said that the injured individuals were returning to Karachi from Tando Muhammad Khan.