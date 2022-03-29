UrduPoint.com

Fire In Vegetable Market Causes Losses To Traders

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Fire in vegetable market causes losses to traders

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A fire in vegetable market on Phandu Road here destroyed goods worth millions of rupees on Tuesday however no loss to life was reported.

According to police, the fire suddenly erupted in some plastic crates and spread in no time to other vegetable stores, causing big losses to traders in the vicinity of Chamkani police station.

The vehicles of fire brigade, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site of the incident and doused the fire after hectic efforts of around one-and-a-half-hour.

Police said the fire caused losses worth millions of rupees to the traders however thankfully no loss to life was reported.

