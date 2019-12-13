Fire in vehicle after road accident in Quetta takes 15 lives

(@fidahassanain)

Fire erupted in a mini-pickup after collision with a bus in Quetta

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) At least thirteen people burnt to death due to fire that erupted after collision between passenger bus and pickup in Quetta on Friday morning.

According to the reports, police personnel and teams arrived at the scene and rescued the victims. However, 15 people lost their lives. The security officers said that the fire broke out in the vehicle carrying diesel for smuggling near Kan Mehtarzai.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital.

DNA would be carried for identification of the dead.

Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner told the media that the pickup was going nearby Muslim Bagh in Quetta and was carrying diesel when it collided with a bus. As a result, fire erupted in pickup that also engulfed the bus that burnt 15 people to death and left many others injured.

The pickup was carrying out Irani oil illegally. The Deputy Commissioner said that the investigation was being done to trace the actual cause of accident as well as smuggling of the Irani oil to Pakistan.