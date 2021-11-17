Fire in Victoria Center Saddar extinguished

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

A fire that broke out in the Victoria Center in Saddar area on Wednesday has been extinguished

The shopping center houses the garment shops, and reportedly the fire had erupted in third floor of the market. The cause of fire was yet not known.

As many as six fire brigade tenders took part in extinguishing the blaze.

Police, Rangers and other rescue workers had immediately rushed to the spot.

It needs to be mentioned that this is the second incident of fire in the area in a week. Earlier, fire had erupted in Cooperative Market on Sunday turning assets worth millions of traders into ashes.

