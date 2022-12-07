UrduPoint.com

Fire Incident At Weekly Bazar Causes Power Suspension To Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Power supply from H-8/2, G 9/3 and International School feeders has been suspended due to breaking out of a fire at Weekly Bazar at sector H-9 here Wednesday evening.

SE Islamabad and XEN rushed along a dedicated team rushed to the spot on the directives of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief, Dr Muhammad Amjad, said the Spokesperson said.

The concerned staff has been directed to restore the power supply to affected areas from alternate feeders.

