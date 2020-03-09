UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Incident Claims Five Lives In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:09 PM

Fire incident claims five lives in Hyderabad

Five of a family including a women and her four daughters burnt to death in a fire incident in an apartment building here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Five of a family including a women and her four daughters burnt to death in a fire incident in an apartment building here on Monday.

The incident happened in the SITE area near the Custom House in Labour Square flats in wee hours.

According to the SITE police station, the body and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The hospital sources have identified the deceased as 50 years old Jannat Qambrani and her daughters 23 years old Resham, 21 years old Asma, 16 years old Neha and 12 years old Sanam.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Station SITE Resham Women Family Labour

Recent Stories

Oil prices go down today after Saudi's price war w ..

13 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) hol ..

14 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates International Women’s Mo ..

17 minutes ago

Emirates introduces generous waiver policy enablin ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan’s stock market crashes amid confusion a ..

29 minutes ago

Dunk’s record 12 sixes set Lahore’s win over K ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.