Fire incident claims five lives in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five of a family including a women and her four daughters burnt to death in a fire incident in an apartment building here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Five of a family including a women and her four daughters burnt to death in a fire incident in an apartment building here on Monday.

The incident happened in the SITE area near the Custom House in Labour Square flats in wee hours.

According to the SITE police station, the body and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The hospital sources have identified the deceased as 50 years old Jannat Qambrani and her daughters 23 years old Resham, 21 years old Asma, 16 years old Neha and 12 years old Sanam.