Fire incident: house articles gutted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Valuables worth rupees one million were gutted as fire erupted in a house in chak 583 TDA, chowk Sarwar Shaheed near here on Tuesday.

According to police,fire erupted in the house of farmer Raheem Bukhsh and it burnt away various valuables.

The blaze killed three cows of the farmer.

Locals extinguished the fire on self help basis.The cause of fire was stated to be short circuit. However, local police was investigating the incident.