Fire Incident: House Articles Gutted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:23 PM

Fire incident: house articles gutted

Valuables worth rupees one million were gutted as fire erupted in a house in chak 583 TDA, chowk Sarwar Shaheed near here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Valuables worth rupees one million were gutted as fire erupted in a house in chak 583 TDA, chowk Sarwar Shaheed near here on Tuesday.

According to police,fire erupted in the house of farmer Raheem Bukhsh and it burnt away various valuables.

The blaze killed three cows of the farmer.

Locals extinguished the fire on self help basis.The cause of fire was stated to be short circuit. However, local police was investigating the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

