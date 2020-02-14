UrduPoint.com
Fire Incident In Sukkur Claims Four Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as four persons including two children were died when fire broke out at a four-storey building in Sukkur on wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue service officials,A fire broke out in shops on the ground floor due to which smoke accumulated in flats on the upper floors of the building, causing death of four persons due to suffocation.

Three other persons sustained burn injuries, Rescue officials added.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Edhi sources said three members of a family that include man and his two sons were killed in the fire, private news channel reported.

