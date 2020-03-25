UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Incident Injures Three In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Fire incident injures three in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons were injured while number of shops and vehicles were damaged as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker caught fire at a petrol filling station near Shahdra Mor in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the fire erupted in an LPG tanker soon engulfed the petrol filling station, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials reached at the spot in time and extinguished the fire, they reported.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire LPG Petrol Vehicles Gas

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 March 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

9 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

9 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

10 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.