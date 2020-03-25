Fire incident injures three in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons were injured while number of shops and vehicles were damaged as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker caught fire at a petrol filling station near Shahdra Mor in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the fire erupted in an LPG tanker soon engulfed the petrol filling station, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials reached at the spot in time and extinguished the fire, they reported.