Fire Incident: Railways Suspends 6 Employees Over Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:35 PM

The Pakistan Railways administration has suspended six employees on the charge of negligence after an initial inquiry about eruption of an ablaze in three passenger coaches of Allama Iqbal Express train's empty rack, standing at Wazirabad railway station on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has suspended six employees on the charge of negligence after an initial inquiry about eruption of an ablaze in three passenger coaches of Allama Iqbal Express train's empty rack, standing at Wazirabad railway station on Wednesday.

According to the PR Lahore division sources on Thursday, Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry has suspended guard in-charge train Sheikh Irshad Ahmad, train driver Abdul Majid, assistant driver Syed M Shehbaz, train senior ticket examiner (STE) Tariq Mehmood, EFO Power Van Washing-line Lahore M Waseem and Station Master Sodhara Rana Zeeshan for showing negligence.

Empty rack of Allama Iqbal Express train was standing at Wazirabad for cleanliness when a fire broke out in three passenger coaches and two of the coaches were burnt completely and one partially on Wednesday.

The train runs between Sialkot and Karachi via Narowal and stays at Wazirabad for washing and cleanliness from Sialkot.

