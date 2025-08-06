Fire On FC Vehicle In Karak Martyred Four Security Personnel: Police
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 11:14 PM
At least four FC personnel were martyred when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in Karak district on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) At least four FC personnel were martyred when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in Karak district on Wednesday.
According to Karak police, the incident occurred in the Amaan Kot Tawi area within the jurisdiction of Gurguri police station, where FC personnel were deployed on field security duty.
Armed assailants, who were lying in ambush atop a mountain, suddenly launched an attack, killing four personnel.
The martyrs are reported to be from Lakki Marwat and Tank. According to DPO Karak Shehbaz Elahi, security forces and police cordoned off the area immediately after the incident and launched an operation to search the attackers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman9 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment9 minutes ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'9 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee10 minutes ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree2 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni2 minutes ago
-
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” Theme2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects48 minutes ago
-
Fire on FC vehicle in Karak martyred four security personnel: Police2 minutes ago
-
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman22 minutes ago