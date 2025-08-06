Fire on FC vehicle in Karak martyred four security personnel: Police

At least four FC personnel were martyred when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in Karak district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) At least four FC personnel were martyred when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in Karak district on Wednesday.

According to Karak police, the incident occurred in the Amaan Kot Tawi area within the jurisdiction of Gurguri police station, where FC personnel were deployed on field security duty.

Armed assailants, who were lying in ambush atop a mountain, suddenly launched an attack, killing four personnel.

The martyrs are reported to be from Lakki Marwat and Tank. According to DPO Karak Shehbaz Elahi, security forces and police cordoned off the area immediately after the incident and launched an operation to search the attackers.