Fire outbreak in a godown causes loss of millions to traders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:11 PM

Local traders engaged in old clothes business, popularly known as lunda bazaar, lost millions of their investment due to a fire outbreak in a godown located in old city here in the wee hours Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Local traders engaged in old clothes business, popularly known as lunda bazaar, lost millions of their investment due to a fire outbreak in a godown located in old city here in the wee hours Tuesday.

According to a KMC spokesman short circuit was the possible cause of the inferno that literally turned into ashes stacks of used (second hand) clothes, sweaters, coats, shoes, blankets, curtains and other related goods stocked at the warehouse in Sher Shah area.

Mentioning that fire tenders along with water bowsers were despatched, soon after the incident was reported to the municipality, the official said accessibility of KMC vehicles to the site was a problem in itself.

Situated in a a very narrow lane with extremely congested surroundings the fire fighters had to make extreme efforts to douse the flames, he said.

Appreciating that fire engines and concerned personnel of Pakistan Navy also joined the KMC team in the exercise, he negated the impression created by a certain section of media that non availability of water hampered the fire extinguishing process.

Meanwhile, traders bearing the loss said the changing weather condition and onset of winters had rekindled their hope for significant profits due to expected surge in public requirement for warm clothes.

