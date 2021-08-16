UrduPoint.com

Fire Protection Association Of Pakistan Held Bi-annual Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Fire Protection Association of Pakistan held bi-annual elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Bi-Annual elections of Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) 2021 were held on Sunday at the Training Institute, Red Crescent, Clifton, Karachi.

FPAP is a voluntary and non-profit organization for promoting fire protection awareness and advancement, said a news release issued on Monday.

According to the constitution of the FPAP, the Election Commission is bound to hold elections every two years.

The main contest was for the President and Secretary-General.

The Election Commission announced Kanwar Waseem as President and Muhammad Arif Khan as General Secretary based on the majority of votes cast in elections.

Candidates for other seats were elected unopposed, including Khalid Nadeem, Mubeen Ahmad, and Arif Moen as Vice Presidents, Wajahatullah Khan as Joint Secretary, Sufyan Sheikh as Finance Secretary, and Engineer Shakeel Ahmed Khan as Communication Secretary.

Based on the results of the votes cast, 12 of the 18 contestants for executive committee seats were elected.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Fire Election Commission Of Pakistan Shakeel Sunday

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

7 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

9 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

10 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

10 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

15 minutes ago
 PM launches first phase of Single National Curricu ..

PM launches first phase of Single National Curriculum

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.