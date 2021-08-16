Fire Protection Association of Pakistan held bi-annual elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Bi-Annual elections of Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) 2021 were held on Sunday at the Training Institute, Red Crescent, Clifton, Karachi.

FPAP is a voluntary and non-profit organization for promoting fire protection awareness and advancement, said a news release issued on Monday.

According to the constitution of the FPAP, the Election Commission is bound to hold elections every two years.

The main contest was for the President and Secretary-General.

The Election Commission announced Kanwar Waseem as President and Muhammad Arif Khan as General Secretary based on the majority of votes cast in elections.

Candidates for other seats were elected unopposed, including Khalid Nadeem, Mubeen Ahmad, and Arif Moen as Vice Presidents, Wajahatullah Khan as Joint Secretary, Sufyan Sheikh as Finance Secretary, and Engineer Shakeel Ahmed Khan as Communication Secretary.

Based on the results of the votes cast, 12 of the 18 contestants for executive committee seats were elected.