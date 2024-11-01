Fire Raging Koh Sulaiman Doused After Three Days: Rescue 1122
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A major fire that broke out in the Koh Sulaiman mountain range three days ago has been doused by Rescue 1122 teams.
The Rescue 1122 teams from Dera Ismail Khan began the operation on October 29 when it received information about the inferno that engulfed the pine forest on Koh Sulaiman range and kept raging for three consecutive days.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman rescue teams operated under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah.
Giving details, he said that 35 officers and workers took part in the operation while navigating through difficult terrain on foot to control the fire that spread over approximately a 10x10 square kilometer area, damaging pine forests.
During the process he said that the fire was completely extinguished while utilizing modern equipment, including 1000 fireballs and 15 dry chemical powder fire extinguishers.
Local residents praised the performance of Rescue 1122, stating that if timely intervention had not occurred, the damage could have been much greater.
At the conclusion of the operation, Engineer Fasihullah assured the local people that the services of Rescue 1122 were always available for public assistance, with support from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and the district administration.
