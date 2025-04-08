Open Menu

Fire Ravages Bkot Forest For Fifth Consecutive Day, Threatens Wildlife & Centuries-old Trees

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 09:05 PM

The lush, dense forests of Bkot Circle have been burning for the fifth consecutive day, threatening centuries-old trees and rare bird species during their critical nesting season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The lush, dense forests of Bkot Circle have been burning for the fifth consecutive day, threatening centuries-old trees and rare bird species during their critical nesting season.

Despite efforts from the Forest Department, Wildlife Department, District Administration, and Galyat Development Authority.

The blaze, which initially broke out four days ago along the Nathia Gali-Bkot road, was quickly addressed by the Rescue 1122 team. However, the fire spread rapidly overnight, moving beyond Bkot Road and reaching areas such as Garang Nala, Darwish Abad, Khan Kallan, Muhallah Mandari, Abasiya Abad, Seri Topa, and Pagard, devastating a vast area of lush, centuries-old trees.

As the fire continues to rage on its fifth day, it has now reached the ancestral home and neighborhood of Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi.

If not controlled soon, the fire could spread even further, potentially causing severe damage to Miran Jani Top and the surrounding areas.

Residents of Union Council Bkot, Seri Sarinda, Khan Kallan, and Darwish Abad have urgently called for immediate action to contain the fire. They have also requested measures to protect the precious natural resource of Bkot Forest and its wildlife, including leopards, monkeys, and various bird species, from migrating toward nearby human settlements.

The situation remains critical as local authorities and communities continue to demand swift intervention to halt the ongoing destruction.

