Fire Reduces 20 Houses To Ashes In A Village Of Thar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Fire reduces 20 houses to ashes in a village of Thar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 20 houses of Meghwar community were reduced to ashes on Friday when fire broken out in village Bhorelo  of Tharparkar district.

According to reports fire suddenly erupted and engulfed thatched mud houses in Meghwar Muhalla of village Bhorelo situated near Chalhar town.

Fire tenders from Islamkot reached on the site and extinguished the fire.

The affected people had also suffered loss of valuables worth millions of ruppees including jewellery, food supplies and livestock.

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar has directed the district administration to help the affectees on emergency basis and provide them tents and rations.

