Fire Reduces To Ashes Plastic Products At Factory

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

Fire reduces to ashes plastic products at factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Plastic and related items worth thousands of rupees were burnt to ashes when a fire broke out at a three-storey building of electric goods factory at Amin Park, near Bund Road area, on Sunday.

On receiving information, the firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

No loss of life was reported. Short-circuiting was stated to be the reason for fire, according to Rescue-1122 spokesman.

