Fire Safety Awareness Campaign To Be Launched For SMEs: Administrator Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Friday said that a fire safety awareness campaign will be launched for small and medium industries to provide them with protection and safety from fire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Friday said that a fire safety awareness campaign will be launched for small and medium industries to provide them with protection and safety from fire.

He said this on the occasion of a visit to the head office of Landhi Association of Trade and Industries (LATI) located in Landhi Industrial Area.

He said that the industries located in Karachi are our valuable assets, their safety and improvement of the environment were essential, LATI Fire Station has been established for 200 industries located in Landhi Industrial Area where fire tenders, modern equipment and personnel are available. The construction and repair of the roads of Landhi Industrial Area will be done on a priority basis, he added.

Chief Coordinator Landhi Association of Trade and Industries Zain Bashir, President Siraj Sadiq Monoo, Anees Majeed, Ajmal Afzal, Major Fahad, Major Fazal Ali and other members were also present while KMC was represented by Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed and other officers.

Administrator Karachi said that the future of millions of people is related to industrial enterprises, their development is a guarantee of economic prosperity, the owners of small and medium industries are requested to cooperate fully with KMC Fire Brigade because the fire safety awareness campaign will help them to avoid fire and it is aimed to provide protection and security measures to industries.

The association concerned will also cooperate with KMC in this awareness campaign which will help in improving the fire safety system.

He said that Landhi Industrial Area was established in 1940 during the British era with 90 percent of the textile, steel, pharmaceutical, automobile, chemical, engineering and flour mills in which about 270 thousand people work and 90 percent of the company's goods are exported abroad.

According to an estimate, this industrial zone contributes 20 percent to the national treasury and has a very important role in the improvement of the country's economy.

All over the world, industrial zones are equipped with modern facilities and special measures are taken, especially in the field of fire safety and rescue, with the aim of protecting the factories located in these industrial zones from loss of life and property and in case of any sudden accident to minimize the damage through prompt and timely action.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman welcomed the fact that the managing body of LATI and all the members are eager for the development of their region and are ready for all possible cooperation in this regard.

He said that we have to provide such a clean and green environment in the industrial areas in which industrial and business activities can be developed and by increasing domestic exports as much as possible, we can ensure the acquisition of valuable foreign exchange.

KMC being the central municipal body is well aware of its responsibilities and will take whatever steps are necessary to improve the basic infrastructure of the Landhi Industrial Area.

On this occasion, a commemorative shield was also presented to Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman by Landhi Association of Trade and Industries.

