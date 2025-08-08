Open Menu

Fire Safety, First Aid Training Held To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:07 PM

Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day

Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, attended the "Marka-e-Haq Independence Day" ceremony as the chief guest at Government Higher Secondary School No. 1, Haripur on Friday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, attended the "Marka-e-Haq Independence Day" ceremony as the chief guest at Government Higher Secondary school No. 1, Haripur on Friday.

The event featured passionate speeches, national songs and cultural performances by students, highlighting the significance of independence and the sacrifices of the martyrs. Students also prepared attractive banners and Pakistani flags. The Assistant Commissioner lauded the students’ impressive performances and commended both the teachers and students for their excellent arrangements.

Meanwhile, in Tehsil Ghazi, Assistant Commissioner Khola Tariq, in collaboration with the Civil Defence Department and Rescue 1122 Haripur, conducted a fire safety and first aid awareness demonstration for local line departments.

Staff were trained on assessing situations in the event of an accident and providing essential first aid, aiming to enhance preparedness and response in emergencies.

Recent Stories

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful ac ..

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Kha ..

29 seconds ago
 I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate ..

I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'

30 seconds ago
 Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estima ..

Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st

32 seconds ago
 Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Indep ..

Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day

33 seconds ago
 "Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and cultu ..

"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA

35 seconds ago
 BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

5 minutes ago
A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

5 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

5 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

5 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

5 minutes ago
 Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around scho ..

Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around schools

3 minutes ago
 SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates ..

SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan