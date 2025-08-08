Fire Safety, First Aid Training Held To Mark Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:07 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, attended the "Marka-e-Haq Independence Day" ceremony as the chief guest at Government Higher Secondary school No. 1, Haripur on Friday.
The event featured passionate speeches, national songs and cultural performances by students, highlighting the significance of independence and the sacrifices of the martyrs. Students also prepared attractive banners and Pakistani flags. The Assistant Commissioner lauded the students’ impressive performances and commended both the teachers and students for their excellent arrangements.
Meanwhile, in Tehsil Ghazi, Assistant Commissioner Khola Tariq, in collaboration with the Civil Defence Department and Rescue 1122 Haripur, conducted a fire safety and first aid awareness demonstration for local line departments.
Staff were trained on assessing situations in the event of an accident and providing essential first aid, aiming to enhance preparedness and response in emergencies.
