Open Menu

Fire Safety Measures At Petrol Pumps, Shopping Malls Inspected

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Fire safety measures at petrol pumps, shopping malls inspected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Civil Defence Incharge Alamgir Khan along with his staff visited various petrol pumps and shopping malls and inspected safety measures for avoiding untoward incidents like fire.

According to the district administration, the inspection was conducted in light of directives of deputy commissioner, ensuring that fire-fighting equipment was available and functional in case of any emergency.

The inspection team assessed the fire safety arrangements at petrol pumps and obtained details about the available fire-fighting equipment, evaluating their effectiveness.

Additionally, shopping malls and various stores in the city were also visited to check their fire safety measures.

The inspection team instructed the petrol pump’s owners and other responsible parties to complete all fire safety arrangements within seven days.

Legal notices were also issued to the owners who failed to comply with the regulations.

The team also warned that if the fire safety arrangements were not completed within the specified time, strict legal action would be taken under the relevant laws.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

16 minutes ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

16 minutes ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

31 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

46 minutes ago
 Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

46 minutes ago
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

1 hour ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

2 hours ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

2 hours ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

2 hours ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan