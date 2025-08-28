Open Menu

Fire Safety Seminar Held To Promote Industrial Safety Awareness

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness

Haseen Habib Trading (Pvt.) Limited, in collaboration with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Investor Coordination Committee (ICC), organized a seminar on fire safety to promote awareness on prevention, protection, and emergency preparedness in industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Haseen Habib Trading (Pvt.) Limited, in collaboration with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Investor Coordination Committee (ICC), organized a seminar on fire safety to promote awareness on prevention, protection, and emergency preparedness in industries.

The seminar drew a large number of EPZA officials, industrialists, investors, and safety experts.

Speakers shared insights on modern fire safety technologies, safety protocols, and emergency response plans, underscoring the need for regular awareness and training to safeguard lives, property, and production processes.

Experts also used practical examples to explain fire safety requirements and answered participants’ queries.

Attendees described the session as informative and useful.

Organizers and industrialists praised EPZA Chairman A.D. Khawaja for supporting such initiatives, noting that these programs pave the way for adopting modern safety practices and reducing workplace hazards.

The event concluded with organizers highlighting that such seminars not only foster a culture of safety in the industrial sector but also encourage investors to follow international safety standards. Participants welcomed the initiative and called for similar activities in the future.

Recent Stories

Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial saf ..

Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness

49 seconds ago
 Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agr ..

Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports

51 seconds ago
 Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of cr ..

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in ..

May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case

4 minutes ago
 Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situati ..

Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River

4 minutes ago
 China’s transfer of advanced agricultural techno ..

China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens str ..

4 minutes ago
Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for ..

Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters

4 minutes ago
 Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in ..

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur

11 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express so ..

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabili ..

Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain

11 minutes ago
 Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounte ..

Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter

11 minutes ago
 Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfai ..

Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan