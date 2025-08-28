Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness

Haseen Habib Trading (Pvt.) Limited, in collaboration with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Investor Coordination Committee (ICC), organized a seminar on fire safety to promote awareness on prevention, protection, and emergency preparedness in industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Haseen Habib Trading (Pvt.) Limited, in collaboration with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Investor Coordination Committee (ICC), organized a seminar on fire safety to promote awareness on prevention, protection, and emergency preparedness in industries.

The seminar drew a large number of EPZA officials, industrialists, investors, and safety experts.

Speakers shared insights on modern fire safety technologies, safety protocols, and emergency response plans, underscoring the need for regular awareness and training to safeguard lives, property, and production processes.

Experts also used practical examples to explain fire safety requirements and answered participants’ queries.

Attendees described the session as informative and useful.

Organizers and industrialists praised EPZA Chairman A.D. Khawaja for supporting such initiatives, noting that these programs pave the way for adopting modern safety practices and reducing workplace hazards.

The event concluded with organizers highlighting that such seminars not only foster a culture of safety in the industrial sector but also encourage investors to follow international safety standards. Participants welcomed the initiative and called for similar activities in the future.