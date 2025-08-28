Fire Safety Seminar Held To Promote Industrial Safety Awareness
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Haseen Habib Trading (Pvt.) Limited, in collaboration with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Investor Coordination Committee (ICC), organized a seminar on fire safety to promote awareness on prevention, protection, and emergency preparedness in industries
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Haseen Habib Trading (Pvt.) Limited, in collaboration with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Investor Coordination Committee (ICC), organized a seminar on fire safety to promote awareness on prevention, protection, and emergency preparedness in industries.
The seminar drew a large number of EPZA officials, industrialists, investors, and safety experts.
Speakers shared insights on modern fire safety technologies, safety protocols, and emergency response plans, underscoring the need for regular awareness and training to safeguard lives, property, and production processes.
Experts also used practical examples to explain fire safety requirements and answered participants’ queries.
Attendees described the session as informative and useful.
Organizers and industrialists praised EPZA Chairman A.D. Khawaja for supporting such initiatives, noting that these programs pave the way for adopting modern safety practices and reducing workplace hazards.
The event concluded with organizers highlighting that such seminars not only foster a culture of safety in the industrial sector but also encourage investors to follow international safety standards. Participants welcomed the initiative and called for similar activities in the future.
Recent Stories
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness
Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports
Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari
May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case
Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River
China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens str ..
Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness49 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari4 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case4 minutes ago
-
Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River4 minutes ago
-
Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters4 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisis11 minutes ago
-
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain11 minutes ago
-
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter11 minutes ago
-
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony11 minutes ago
-
Rescue operations underway in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case killed by accomplices' firing9 minutes ago