Fire Safety Training Held At Bannu Woolen Mill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 07:46 PM

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing on Thursday arranged a training workshop at Bannu Woolen Mills (BWM) to apprise workers about first aid and life saving procedures during fire incidents

The training was conducted by District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim who informed the workers about life saving first aid procedures and techniques to reduce losses during fire eruption.

He said that on the spot treatment of fire affected patients before shifting to hospital was vital to save life besides following proper steps to prevent wound contamination. He also told staff about measures needed to prevent fire eruption.

The administration of Bannu Woolen Mills appreciated efforts of Rescue 1122.

