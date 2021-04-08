UrduPoint.com
Fire Safety Workshops Held

District Civil Defense Officer Fareeha Jaffer has said that the training of industrial workers in fire safety was the core responsibility of the Civil Defense for which training workshops were being organized in various industrial zones

She expressed these views here on Thursday while sharing the details of fire safety training workshops.

These workshops were not only helping to save the lives of industrial workers, but will also help reduce the number of industrial related incidents, she added.

She said that workshops were organized for the workers of various industrial establishments, commercial units in the district during the March this year in which as many as 128 workers got training regarding incident management related to the industrial units' workers.

She further said that these workshops were held at Koh-e-Noor Pharmaceutical and Trend International in Small Industrial Estate while training was also provided to the workers of various offices and institutions established in Saeed Center and Modern flour mill.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the factory workers, she concluded.

