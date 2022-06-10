UrduPoint.com

Fire Stations To Be Set Up In Industrial Zones: Administrator Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

A high level meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade associations was held at KMC head office on Thursday under the chairmanship of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A high level meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade associations was held at KMC head office on Thursday under the chairmanship of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

In the meeting, it was decided that fire stations would be set up in all the industrial zones so that in case of fire or any emergency the fire brigade and rescue team could reach immediately.

With the establishment of the fire station, the response time will be extremely short and fire tenders will be able to reach the accident site within five minutes.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Senior Vice President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tanveer Ahmed Bare, Muhammad Salman Alam of Korangi Association and Trade Industry (KATI), Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Vice President Khurram Saeed Khan, Secretary General Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Ibadullah Baig, ,General Secretary Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry Abdul Rehman Ismail, Siraj S.

Mano of Landhi Industrial Area and others attended the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Trade and Industry Association should work with the government for the betterment and development of Karachi so that the situation could be further improved.

He said that the fire stations to be set up in the industrial zones of Karachi were necessary.

"The KMC will provide trained staff with fire tenders and they will work exclusively in the industrial zone. I am a grateful to the Trade and Industry Association for their cooperation in repairing the snorkels and fire tenders of KMC which were in bad condition," said Murtaza Wahab Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that factories and industries within the industrial zone are highly sensitive and property worth billions of rupees were wasted due to fire or any accident. Thousands of workers lost their jobs due to factory closures, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Fire Kati Bin Qasim Korangi Landhi SITE Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

8 minutes ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

8 minutes ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

21 minutes ago
 AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek ..

AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek international support against ..

22 minutes ago
 Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in ..

Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

22 minutes ago
 US networks clear prime-time slots for Capitol att ..

US networks clear prime-time slots for Capitol attack hearing

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.