Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A high level meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade associations was held at KMC head office on Thursday under the chairmanship of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A high level meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade associations was held at KMC head office on Thursday under the chairmanship of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

In the meeting, it was decided that fire stations would be set up in all the industrial zones so that in case of fire or any emergency the fire brigade and rescue team could reach immediately.

With the establishment of the fire station, the response time will be extremely short and fire tenders will be able to reach the accident site within five minutes.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Senior Vice President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tanveer Ahmed Bare, Muhammad Salman Alam of Korangi Association and Trade Industry (KATI), Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Vice President Khurram Saeed Khan, Secretary General Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Ibadullah Baig, ,General Secretary Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry Abdul Rehman Ismail, Siraj S.

Mano of Landhi Industrial Area and others attended the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Trade and Industry Association should work with the government for the betterment and development of Karachi so that the situation could be further improved.

He said that the fire stations to be set up in the industrial zones of Karachi were necessary.

"The KMC will provide trained staff with fire tenders and they will work exclusively in the industrial zone. I am a grateful to the Trade and Industry Association for their cooperation in repairing the snorkels and fire tenders of KMC which were in bad condition," said Murtaza Wahab Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that factories and industries within the industrial zone are highly sensitive and property worth billions of rupees were wasted due to fire or any accident. Thousands of workers lost their jobs due to factory closures, he said.