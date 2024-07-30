Fire tenders repaired, upgraded to restrengthen firefighting in Hyderabad

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has said the corporation had started repair and upgrade of its fleet of the fire tenders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has said the corporation had started repair and upgrade of its fleet of the fire tenders.

According to the Mayor's spokesman, Shoro reviewed 2 recently upgraded fire tenders which were taken to the Mayor's secretariat.

He told that the fire vehicle numbers 2 and 4 had been repaired and upgraded with advanced tech and tools. He added that in the second phase more vehicles would be upgraded.