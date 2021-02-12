UrduPoint.com
Fire Tenders, Water Bousers Imported For Karachi's Fire Emergency To Flag March On City Roads

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:27 PM

The fire tenders and water bousers imported in an effort to boost Karachi's fire emergency system would be seen flag marching on the city roads on Saturday, informed a spokesman to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The fire tenders and water bousers imported in an effort to boost Karachi's fire emergency system would be seen flag marching on the city roads on Saturday, informed a spokesman to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

In a statement, he said that 50 fire tenders and 2 water bousers will be flag marching on roads.

"The flag March will commence from Governor House at 11;30 am," the spokesman added.

The Karachi had received a batch of 52 modern fire trucks from a Chinese company which would help the metropolis city to enhance its fire-fighting capacity.

The Governor's spokesman said: "the firefighting vehicles have been purchased with the cost of Rs. 1.4 billion under the financial package announced by the Federal government for the megalopolis.

The initiative is a gift from the Prime Minister for Karachi which was "sorely needed" and that never before had fire tenders been brought in such quantity".

The spokesman also stated that the modern technology based fire tenders were very different from the traditional ones and the new fire trucks had much better hardware, high pressure water gun fire extinguishing capability and other useful features.

He said Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail will handover fleet of technology based fire tenders/ trucks at a simple ceremony, to be held separately on Sunday at Governor House at 2:00 pm.

" The fire department Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be responsible for the fire tenders, water bousers and they would come under the ownership of the KMC", the spokesman concluded.

