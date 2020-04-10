UrduPoint.com
Fire Turns 20 Mud Houses Into Ashes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:27 PM

Fire turns 20 mud houses into ashes

Over twenty houses turned into ashes in village Khoe Mora of Tahseel Kaloee of district Tharparkar on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Over twenty houses turned into ashes in village Khoe Mora of Tahseel Kaloee of district Tharparkar on Friday.

According to details fire suddenly erupted in the village and engulfed mud houses of Nohrria community. Fire tender vehicles from Mithi, Deeplou and Naukot arrived and extinguished the fire.

No human casualty was reported in the incident but household items and other valuables gutted in the fire.

