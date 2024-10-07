Firearms, Bullets Seized During Special Campaign In Province: IGP
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Punjab Police have seized thousands of dangerous firearms, bullets and cartridges during a crackdown on illegal weapons across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Police have seized thousands of dangerous firearms, bullets and cartridges during a crackdown on illegal weapons across the province.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the teams are tirelessly working to rid all districts, including Lahore, of illegal firearms. A total of 1,302 Kalashnikovs, 36,461 pistols, 2,768 shotguns, 2,521 rifles, 603 revolvers, and 262,583 bullets and cartridges have been recovered from accused across the province, including Lahore.
In the provincial capital, 118 Kalashnikovs, 7,368 pistols, 519 rifles, 282 shotguns, 64 revolvers, and 41,597 bullets were seized from the suspects.
The IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed strict legal action against accused involved in the display of weapons on social media and in celebratory gunfire. He said that those displaying weapons in TikTok videos should be brought to justice without discrimination. He further emphasised the importance of regular inspections of licenses and stocks of dealers involved in the arms trade, and instructed RPOs and DPOs to send weekly reports on the crackdown on illegal weapons to the Central Police Office.
Dr. Usman emphasised that priority actions should be expedited to eliminate illegal arms.
Recent Stories
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Min ..
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters2 minutes ago
-
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 42,000 lives lost2 minutes ago
-
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool25 minutes ago
-
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens25 minutes ago
-
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah25 minutes ago
-
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister27 minutes ago
-
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue27 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 827 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders53 minutes ago
-
DC revises price list of essential commodities53 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure53 minutes ago