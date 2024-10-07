Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

Punjab Police have seized thousands of dangerous firearms, bullets and cartridges during a crackdown on illegal weapons across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Police have seized thousands of dangerous firearms, bullets and cartridges during a crackdown on illegal weapons across the province.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the teams are tirelessly working to rid all districts, including Lahore, of illegal firearms. A total of 1,302 Kalashnikovs, 36,461 pistols, 2,768 shotguns, 2,521 rifles, 603 revolvers, and 262,583 bullets and cartridges have been recovered from accused across the province, including Lahore.

In the provincial capital, 118 Kalashnikovs, 7,368 pistols, 519 rifles, 282 shotguns, 64 revolvers, and 41,597 bullets were seized from the suspects.

The IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed strict legal action against accused involved in the display of weapons on social media and in celebratory gunfire. He said that those displaying weapons in TikTok videos should be brought to justice without discrimination. He further emphasised the importance of regular inspections of licenses and stocks of dealers involved in the arms trade, and instructed RPOs and DPOs to send weekly reports on the crackdown on illegal weapons to the Central Police Office.

Dr. Usman emphasised that priority actions should be expedited to eliminate illegal arms.