Firebrand clerics entry banned in capital during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Friday banned 14 clerics entry and barred 12 local firebrand speakers from making speeches to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram.

According to a notification issued by the office of district magistrate, the clerics who have been banned were "sectarian agitators, firebrand speakers and likely to indulge in sectarian activities." Clerics from Deoband school of thought included Allama Hafiz Muhammad Saddique, Wah Cantt, Allama Tahir Ashraf, President Ahl-e-Sunnat-Wal-Jamaat, Lahore, Moulana Muhammad Ilyas Ghuman, Sargodha and Allama Abdul Khaliq Rehmani, Kabeer Wala. Punjab.

Ulema from Brelvi school of thought were Maulana Muhamad Yousaf Rizvi, alias Toka, Sargodha. Pir lrfan-ul-Mashadi, Lahore, Allama Haneef Qureshi, Amna Masjid Kuri, Rawalpindi and Allama Muhammad Asif Ashraf Jalali, Lahore.

Shia Ulema included Zakir Asif Raza Alvi, Faisalabad, Hafiz Tassadaq Hussain, Lahore, Allama Sakhawat Hussain Qami, Lahore, Allama Muhammad lqbal, Chicha Watni, Allama GhazanfarTunsavi, Bahawalpur and Allama Jaffar Jatoi, Lahore have also been barred from entering the limits of ICT for two months.

[These] ulemas shall not enter, reside or remain in the revenue limits of District Islamabad for a period of two months from the date of issue of this order," the magistrate's order read.

Citing a report from the police special branch, it said the clerics banned from entering the capital were "in the habit of making inflammatory, objectionable and fiery speeches on sectarian issues".

The clerics barred from making speeches included Maulana Abdul Aziz, Mohtamim Madrissa Jamia Hafsa, Sector G-7/3-2, Abdul Rehman Muaviah, Rehmani Masjid, Aabpara Islamabad, Mohtamim, Madrissa Ayesha Ghouri Town, Moula Masood-ur-Rehman Usmani and Sector G-9 Markaz Abdullah Bin Masood Mosque khateeb Abdul Razzaq Haidri.

Similarly, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, Kazmi Khateeb Masjid Hanfia Bari Imam, General Secretary Tahreek e Labaik Pakistan, Lehtrar Road Ali Pur, Rizwan Saeedi and President Sunni Tahreek Ali Pur, Qari Waseem Abbas had been muted keeping in view the previous record.

From Ahle- Hadees Maslak Allama Muhammad Younas Qureshi , Khateeb Masjid Alfurqan G-9/4 I&T Centre has been banned from making speeches.

Likewise, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Deputy Secretary Ameen Shaheedi and Allama Basharat Imami, President Tahreek e Nafaz Fiqah Jafaria, Mosvi Group, Tarlai have also been placed under the speech ban. Two other Shia clerics included in the list were Agha Shifa Najfi of Imam Al-Sadiq Imambargah in Sector G-9, and Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najfi, who is the principal of Jamia Ahle Bait in Sector F-7/4.