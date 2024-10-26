Firecracker Dealer Apprehended
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi police confiscated a large quantity of fireworks and arrested a dealer here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesperson, the detained dealer was identified as Naveed in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station.
Naveed was reportedly involved in the business of selling firecrackers.
Police have registered a case against him, and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar praised the police team for their efforts in apprehending the dealer, emphasizing that those who put citizens’ lives at risk with fireworks will face strict legal action.
He stated that all such illegal businesses would be shut down to ensure public safety.
