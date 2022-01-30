Firecracker dealer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi police station here Sunday, informed police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Ihtasham.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken such anti-social elements.