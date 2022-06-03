Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi police station during crackdown, informed the police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi police station during crackdown, informed the police spokesman on Friday.

The arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Shakil.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken such anti-social elements.

In the past, a number of cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to the use and sale of firecrackers.