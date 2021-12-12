UrduPoint.com

Firecracker Dealer Booked During Raid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a firecracker dealer and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station here on Sunday, informed police spokesperson.

The arrested accused was identified as Waqas Ahmed.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress. SP Potohar Division appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to use and sale of firecrackers.

