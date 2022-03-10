Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused was identified as Ihtasham.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action mustbe taken such anti-social elements.

In the past, a number of cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to the use and sale of firecrackers