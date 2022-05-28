UrduPoint.com

Firecracker Dealer Held During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 08:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a firecracker dealer named Shan and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the limits of Ganjmandi Police Station during crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team and directed them to take strict action against such anti-social elements.

