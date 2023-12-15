Open Menu

Firecrackers Dealers Asked To Get Registered Within 10-day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Firecrackers dealers asked to get registered within 10-day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The office of the the Deputy Commissioner asked all the dealers and vendors of firecrackers within the district to get registered with the relevant authority within 10 days and obtain their license of the business otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them.

A notification issued here said that all the firecracker dealers and vendors were bound under the law to get their license for the business but several shopkeepers were dealing with firecrackers without any license or permission thus posing a threat to human lives.

It advised all the dealers and vendors to either get registered with the district administration or discard the stock of firecrackers within 10-day otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

