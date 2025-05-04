Firefighters are national heroes: DEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Firefighters are true heroes of the nation as they selflessly risk their lives to protect lives and property of others, said District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Firefighters Day, he said that unmatched courage and sacrifices of firefighters ensure public safety during emergencies.

He called upon the owners of high-rise buildings to strictly implement the fire safety regulations issued by the Emergency Services Department.

He stressed the need for adopting preventive measures to avoid fire incidents in tall structures.

He said that firefighters not only provide critical help during dire situations but often lay down their lives in the line of duty.

Rescue 1122’s firefighters are always ready to respond to any emergency within minimum time, he added.

Later, a rally was also organized at GTS Chowk in which rescue officers, staff, media personnel and a large number of citizens participated. A special salute and prayer ceremony was also held at the Central Rescue Station to honor the martyred firefighters.

All rescuers and volunteers offered “Fateha” for the departed souls.