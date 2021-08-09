Firefighters controls fire which broke out in Isra University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The firefighters controlled the fire which broke out in one of the wards of Isra University Hospital Hyderabad here on Monday.

According to spokesman of Isra University Hospital, the fire broke out on early Monday morning, in one of the wards of the hospital however, the medical and security staff immediately started rescue operation and shifted the admitted patients of the ward to safer area of the hospital and called the firefighters.

The firefighters rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, the spokesman said and informed that no casualty was reported because of the prompt move of doctors, house officers, security members and other staff and all patients of the affected ward have been shifted to other ward of the hospital in safe condition.

The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari visited the hospital and inquired about the incident with concerned as well as the safety, health and wellbeing of the patients and staff.

The Vice Chancellor ordered the formation of a committee for a complete investigation into the matter and directed to submit a report in the least time possible. He also commended the efforts of the staff on duty for saving lives of the patients.