Firefighters put out blaze in Weekly Bazaar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Firefighters have put out the blaze that broke out in capital's main Weekly Bazaar in sector H-9 on late Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in a statement said that the fire that erupted in the carpet and used clothes section of the Weekly Bazaar, was drenched down by fire extinguishers after hectic efforts.

"The cooling process, however, would continue till late at night," he said.

He said that the fire brigade and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after they received the information and so far had controlled 90 percent fire.

He urged people to stay away from the area as some sparks were re-igniting, which were being brought under control by firefighters.