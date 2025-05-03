Firefighters’ real heroes of nation, says District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) On the special instructions of founder and Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara Imtiaz), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi here on Saturday observed the International Firefighters Day with great enthusiasm.

A special ceremony took place at the Central Rescue Station and the Rescue Fire Brigade Station at Liaquat Bagh.

Rescuers and volunteers gathered at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyred firefighters. A prayer (Fateha) was also offered in their memory.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Engineer Sibghatullah said, “The purpose of this day is to honor the brave firefighters who sacrificed their lives while saving others, and to appreciate those who continue to serve with courage.

”

He described firefighters as true national heroes who risk their lives to protect others. “people feel safe knowing that Rescue 1122 is always ready in emergencies,” he said.

Sibghatullah also called on the owners of high-rise buildings to follow the fire safety rules issued by the Emergency Services Department. He stressed that fire safety measures are essential to prevent tragedies in high rise buildings.