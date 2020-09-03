Firefighting operation continues to douse blaze at Keamari Oil Terminal-I

Firefighting operation continued to douse the blaze at a Petrol Unit in Kemari Oil Terminal-I area, jointly by firefighting teams of various organizations along with the Sindh Rangers and rescue services here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Firefighting operation continued to douse the blaze at a petrol Unit in Kemari Oil Terminal-I area, jointly by firefighting teams of various organizations along with the Sindh Rangers and rescue services here on Thursday.

The personnel of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have reached the spot and cordoned off the area, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

Teams of the fire brigade, Karachi Water and Sewerage Boards and other organization concerned are also called to join the firefighting and rescue operation, said rescue services.