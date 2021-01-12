Firework dealer arrested; cache of fireworks seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Police have arrested a fireworks dealer during a crackdown launched here and recovered cache of fireworks, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Gungmandi police under their ongoing operation against fireworks dealers conducted a raid at 'Amir Karwan Goods Forwarding Agency' and seized a cache of fireworks prepared of dangerous gun powder weighing 21 kilograms and arrested an accused namely Amir.

He said, the police party called the bomb disposal squad of Civil Defense which after analyzing the fireworks, confirmed that dangerous gun power was used to prepare the fireworks.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate the law, adding, the violators would be treated with iron hands.

Superintendent Police (SP) appreciated performance of police party and directed to continue crackdown against fireworks dealers and other lawbreakers.