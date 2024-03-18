Firework Factory Gutted
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 10:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Huge material in a firework factory was reduced to ashes here in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Monday.
Police spokesman said that the workers were busy in preparing fireworks in a factory situated at Chak No.
229-RB Makkoana when the fire erupted in the factory.
On receiving information,fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However,no loss of life was reported in this incident.
The police registered a case against factory owner Fayyaz and started investigation, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns power outages in IIOJK during Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Dar among four candidates vying for Capital Senate seats11 hours ago
-
CM KP reaches DI Khan to meet party workers11 hours ago
-
SFA to set up training school on food quality11 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Shahab u Din Munshi observed11 hours ago
-
Another passenger succumbed to injuries in van accident12 hours ago
-
Wheat procurement to start in Sindh on March 2012 hours ago
-
Align interest rate with regional economies to reduce input costs: Saqib Rafiq12 hours ago
-
E&T launches showroom outreach initiative to promote vehicle registration12 hours ago
-
FIR registered against two doctors in murder case12 hours ago
-
Gas explosion occurred near Lal Haveli, no casualty reported12 hours ago
-
Revolutionary initiative of KP governor, mayor in health sector13 hours ago