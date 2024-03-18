Open Menu

Firework Factory Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 10:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Huge material in a firework factory was reduced to ashes here in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Monday.

Police spokesman said that the workers were busy in preparing fireworks in a factory situated at Chak No.

229-RB Makkoana when the fire erupted in the factory.

On receiving information,fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However,no loss of life was reported in this incident.

The police registered a case against factory owner Fayyaz and started investigation, he added.

