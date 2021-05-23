Firework recovered, driver among two held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Madina Town police have recovered huge quantity of firework from a mini loader van and arrested two accused including its driver for investigation.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that police team signaled a suspect mini loader van near Teezab Mills Chowk and during search, recovered 18 cartons filled with firework and flammable material.

The police arrested two persons including Raees Ahmad and Hasnain after registrationof a case.

Further investigation was underway, said police.