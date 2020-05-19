UrduPoint.com
Firework Recovered From Van, Driver Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:59 PM

Firework recovered from van, driver arrested

Khurarianwala police have claimed to recover sufficient quantity of firework from a van and arrested its driver

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Khurarianwala police have claimed to recover sufficient quantity of firework from a van and arrested its driver.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that ASI Khalid Hussain at a picket signaled a suspect mini loaderto stop.

During search, 36 cartons filled with firework and flammable material were recovered from the van.

The police arrested van driver Allah Ditta and registration of a case. Further investigation

