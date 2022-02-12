Firework seized, 3 accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The police have arrested three accused and sized fireworks from their possession during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that SHO Jhang Bazaar along with his team checked a suspect van and recovered 15 cartons and bags filled with fireworks during search near Chenab Chowk.

The police took firework and vehicle into custody and arrested two accused Ashraf Ali and Muhammad Ghafoor alias Bhola from the spot.

Similarly, another police team headed by ASI Ameen of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station recovered 3720 packets of fire work from a rickshaw near Liaqat Chowk and arrested driver Adnan.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigation.